European Union expresses serious concern about war in Amhara Region

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative (Photo source : The Guardian)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – European Union expressed serious concern about the prolonged war and civilian casualties in Amhara Region of Ethiopia.

EU High Representative, Josep Borrell said in a statement released today, 29 October 2023 that he was concerned regarding the on-going conflict, alleged violations and abuses of human rights, and reports of dozens of civilian casualties in the Amhara region.

The release indicates that large-scale detentions, notably since the proclamation of a State of Emergency, are being reported. “The EU joins the African Union, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission in calling for the protection of civilians, for a cessation of hostilities and for a dialogue between the parties.”

The EU also expressed readiness to support any process leading to dialogue, reconciliation and peace through a political settlement. “We urge all Ethiopians to take the path of dialogue, in particular in the framework of the on-going National Dialogue process, which offers a tangible and long-term framework to work out a peaceful future for the country.”

