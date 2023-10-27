Ethiopian Electric utility says power supply cut off in Benishangul-Gumuz Region

The power cut in the region is said to be due to stolen power transmission pole

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Electric Power Utility has disclosed yesterday that electric power supply has completely been cut off in Benishangul-Gumuz Region due to a theft committed on high power transmission line poles.

The Company said in a statement it issued on October 25, 2023 that the Region has completely been cut off due to the theft of 132 kilovolt high power transmission cable carrying pole parts from Mendi to Asosa Towns.

The statement indicated that two metal poles or towers carrying the line fell by the robbers of transmission line carrying pole components.

The robbery took place in Village Number 48 or commonly known as Lion’s Jungle, which is about 30 kilometres from Assosa Town, according to the statement.

As a result, the power supply of the capital of Benishangul-Gumuz Region, Asosa and all the Woredas of Asosa Zone have been without electric power, the Company indicated.

Currently, the institution has reportedly been stepping up efforts to temporarily replace fallen iron electric poles with wooden poles.

The Ethiopian Electric Power Utility indicated in its statement that it might take up to three days to complete the repair work and restart the power provision system to the area.

The company has also called on the community to wait patiently until the repair work is finalised and reinstate the service.

__

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena



Like borkena on Facebook

Are you a business owner? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com