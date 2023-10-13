Ethiopia: Malaria death toll rises in some Zones of Oromia Region 

Image credit : AzoCleantech

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Residents of Kelem and West Wollega Zones in the Oromia Region told Voice of America, the Amharic Service, that they “are exposed to a severe malaria epidemic and lack of medicine”.

Residents said that people are dying every day. The security situation in the area and lack of access road to reach the locality have made things become worse, according to them.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced that since last January, 774,519 people have been infected with malaria in the Region and 180 people have died from the disease. The office also announced that more than 70 percent of the cases were recorded in West Oromia, especially in West Wollega and Kellem Wollega Zones.

In one week, from September 7 to 13, the highest number of malaria patients has been registered in the Region, according to a statement issued by the Regional Health Bureau. Of the 101,000 people who were tested, 41,500 were diagnosed with malaria, VoA reported.

Zonal Health offices have also disclosed on their part that low financial support, lack of medicine and other supplies, poor road access including the security issue have worsened the situation, according to VoA.

