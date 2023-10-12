Seven Ethiopians reportedly killed in Israel-Hamas War 

Palestinians are seen outside of a building bombed by Israel Rafah in refugee camp in southern Gaza – which has confirmed that it had dropped over 6,000 bombs in Gaza. (Photo credit : Aljazera)

Seven Ethiopians were killed in the Israeli-Hamas war. Voice of America Amharic service, on Thursday, cited Bisrat Radio and Television to report that the number of Ethiopians and Ethiopian-Israelis killed in “Israel and Palestine war” has reached seven.

The source recalled its own coverage from a few days ago in which it said two Ethiopians – identified as Samuel Golima and Oreil Abraham were killed in the war.

Five of the Ethiopians were killed on Thursday. The source has revealed their names : Ore, Binyam, Aviel Yosef, Maru Elem and Tasgar Teka.

The victims are said to be members of the Israeli Defense Force. However, it is unspecified as to where exactly they were killed.

As of now, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not confirmed it.

DW Amharic report added that Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Ireland, Panama, Russia, Thailand, The United States and several other countries have reported that their citizens in Israel are either killed or missing.

A Reuters report published on Thursday indicated that several countries have evacuated their citizens from Israel following the outbreak of the war which is on its sixth day.

Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mexico , Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, The Netherlands, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States are among the countries who have or are evacuating their citizens.

Israel declared total war on Hamas after the latter carried out multiple attacks within Israel. There have been extensive criticisms on social media against the Israeli government for targeting civilians in Gaza. Well over one thousand civilians are reportedly killed in Gaza.

“Israel on Thursday said it has dropped 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tonnes on Gaza in the past six days, killing more than 1,400 people,” Aljazeera quoted Israel as saying.

It is the sixth day now since Israel launched an unprecedented military operation in response to Hamas’ attack.

