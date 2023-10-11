Ethiopian defector says other high-level officials abandon the country if they get the chance 

Asemahegn Asres when he was the spokesperson of the Amhara region (Photo : file)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian defector, a member of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) said that other officials at the highest position “will defect if they get the chance to go out of the country”.

Asemahegn Asres, who used tobe the young Party Guard of the ruling PP, defected last week to the surprise of many Ethiopians. Asemahegn who is from the Amhara PP is nick-named by people as “PP Worshiper ”. Asemahegn was a Member of the House of People’s Representatives and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee. He served as Head of the Communication Bureau of Amhara Region, according to the news source, Roha Media.

Once he was heard showering the Premier with praises and even went further asking the Parliamentarian to clap for his chief, Abiy Ahmed.

The Ethiopian defector has come up with the latest that he is not considered as the last official to abandon the country for good. “If Temesgen Tiruneh and General Abebaw Tadesse get the chance to go abroad, they will defect,” Asemahegn said. Temesgen Tiruneh is the Director General of Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service while L/General Abebaw Tadesse is Deputy Chief of General Staff of the National Defence Force of Ethiopia.

Asemahegn Asres, said that he was not present when the parliamentarians convened to approve the state of emergency and the command post that were said to pacify the security issue in the Amhara Region. His absence during that decisive meeting has brought a serious criticism against him by his bosses, according to him. Asemahegn claimed to flee the country in connection with the current situation in Amhara Region and the war declared against the people in the Region.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel: t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel