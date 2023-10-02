Urgent call for Ethiopian Gov’t: Ethiopian Water Advisory Council Urges Government Not to Sign Agreement Specifying Water Release Amount

Ethiopia has completed fourth filling early September this year (Photo : Social media)

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Water Advisory Council (EWAC) has called on the government of Ethiopia not to enter into a binding agreement that specifies the amount of water to be released annually from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to the lower Nile basin countries.

According to the Amharic Sunday issue, Reporter, the urgent call was made by the Council in its recently issued statement, emphasizing that the government should not specify, in the newly started negotiations with Egypt and Sudan, the amount of water that should be released annually from GERD to the downstream countries.

Moreover, the government of Ethiopia must not ink any contract agreement on the amount of water to be released without ensuring and obtaining consent from the other sides about the fulfillment of important conditions for Ethiopia, the Council has warned.

EWAC, which is based abroad, stated that since the beginning of the construction of GERD, the three countries (Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan) have engaged in negotiations for over a decade, mainly under the auspices of the American Government, later through the African Union, and recently through the United Arab Emirates.

The Council recalled that during the negotiations mediated by the American Government, a draft document was presented with the implication that if the amount of water flowing from the Renaissance Dam to the downstream countries is below 37 billion cubic meters, a drought condition would occur.

EWAC pointed out that the amount of water that Ethiopia should release to the downstream countries should take into account the water flowing into the GERD reservoir and the amount to be deducted for the local community, including the loss due to evaporation. Besides this, the Council emphasized that the government should not specify the amount of water it will release to the downstream countries in advance.

Moreover, the Council has called for Ethiopia not to promise to release a numerical amount of water to the downstream countries without identifying its own entire share of water. Additionally, it stressed the need to clarify the responsibilities of the three riparian countries during a drought.

EWAC has given a strict warning that if the Ethiopian government signs an agreement without considering these factors, Ethiopia will be restricted from carrying out any development activities using its natural resource, the Nile water. If this issue is not addressed, GERD will solely be a dam structure built by the blood and sweat of Ethiopians only to serve as an enormous tower of water reservoir to replenish the dams of Egypt and Sudan.

Therefore, “ahead of agreeing on figures for the amount of water to be released annually to the lower riparian countries, there should be a strict water-sharing agreement among Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan,” the Commission advised.

According to the operation plan of GERD, EWAC suggested that maximum power can be generated from the dam if the water level reaches between 625 and 640 meters above sea level. The required amount of power can be generated if the water level is raised from its minimum of 625 meters. This not only allows for the required high-power generation but also prevents possible long-term damage to the turbines.

“If the water level falls below the specified minimum height of 625 meters, the electricity generated from the dam will be much less than planned and will not be reliable. Furthermore, in times of low average rainfall, the amount of water entering the GERD will be minimal. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the water level of the dam does not fall below 625 meters. Additionally, it should be noted that refilling the dam with water during times of low average rainfall to accommodate the needs of the downstream countries (Egypt and Sudan) will be a challenge,” EWAC said.

Keeping this in mind, the Council warned government officials to be cautious about the statements they make regarding the water filling of the GERD, and the media should also exercise caution.

EWAC is a membership-based non-political charity organization that embraces Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia from around the world as members, including water development scientists, scholars, researchers, teachers, and experts from higher learning institutions. It was established with the purpose of supporting the achievement of water and food security in Ethiopia and alleviating severe poverty and hardship in the country.

