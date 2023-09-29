GERD Talk in Addis Ababa ended with no agreement 

Egypt insists on Colonial era policy on the use of the water, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has disclosed

Ethiopian negotiating team during the recent Addis Ababa Talk ( Photo : MFAE)

Weeks after completing the fourth filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the second round of the latest talk on the filling and operation of the dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan took place in Addis Ababa from September 23-24, 2023.

No agreement was reached. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia disclosed that the “The Egyptian side has pushed a position that undermines the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) of 2015.”

As per the agreement, one of the points agreed upon was for the filling of the reservoir to be started while the construction is underway and in a way that will not impact the water shares of Egypt and Sudan.

“It is regrettable that Egypt`s continued insistence on maintaining an exclusionary colonial-era-based treaty, monopolistic utilization, and self-claimed “water quota” have prevented substantive progress in the negotiation,” said the statement from the Ministry.

What is achieved from this round of the meeting is that the parties to the talk were able to

“make progress on identifying issues of possible convergence. “

This round of the negotiation was about the “first filing and annual operation.” The statement from the Ministry has confirmed it : “Ethiopia maintains that the objective of the current trilateral negotiations is to finalize the guidelines and rules on the first filing and annual operation of the GERD that ensure the rights of Ethiopia and accommodate the legitimate concerns of downstream countries.”

That is where the part of the confusion comes in. Negotiating the first filling when the fourth filling is completed. No clarification is given in this writing. Currently, the reservoir of the dam has retained about 42 billion cubic meters of water. Initially, it was intended to hold about 74 billion cubic meters of water.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said , when announcing the completion of the final filling in early September this year, that the fourth filling is the final one.

