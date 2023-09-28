Ethio Chronicles



As the nation grapples with pervasive poverty, it is essential to raise awareness and hold Abiy accountable for the following concerning statistics:

Limited Handwashing Facilities: A staggering 50% of Ethiopians lack access to basic handwashing facilities.

Scarce Clean Water Access: Shockingly, only 12.58% of the population can avail themselves of clean water sources.

Low Income Struggles: A significant 78% of Ethiopians struggle to make ends meet, earning less than $2.00 per day.

Inadequate Healthcare Access: Disturbingly, 18% of the population cannot reach healthcare facilities within a 2-hour walking distance.

Amidst these dire circumstances, Abiy Ahmed’s extravagant construction of the world’s most expensive palace raises serious concerns. It is imperative that the international community scrutinizes and takes action to halt this project. Ethiopia is in dire need of hospitals, clinics, schools, and road infrastructure to address the pressing needs of its citizens.

