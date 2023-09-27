TPLF says “The peace agreement is not fully implemented” 

Opposition groups and activities have been accusing the TPLF itself of not fully implementing the Pretoria agreement

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is saying that the Peace agreement with the Federal government of Ethiopia which was signed in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 22 is not fully implemented.

The disclosure came after weeks-long meetings of the party leaders and members in the region.

The party said the problems of people in the Tigray region are continuing because the agreement is not fully implemented, according to a report by DW Amharic.

TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics and society for nearly three decades until it lost power in the central government in 2018 with Abiy Ahmed’s coming to power, said a discussion with the Federal government is needed regarding the implementation of the agreement.

The statement the party released after completing its meeting also said that the region is facing “administrative problems.” Following the Pretoria agreement an interim regional government was formed in the region and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Geta hew Reda, former TPLF spokesperson and foreign relation, as president for it.

While recognizing what it called “relative peace” in the region and the resumption of services that were suspended during the war, TPLF raised the condition of displaced people in shelters and displaced people from areas “not liberated” as an example to make a case that the Pretoria peace agreement is not fully implemented.

There have been reports this past week that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration persuaded him to consider recapturing Wolkait and Raya region by force as a form of support to Abiy Ahmed’s military campaign in the Amhara region. The unconfirmed news reported in Ethiopian news outlets like Anchor Media indicated that the TPLF declined to heed to Abiy Ahmed’s request.

The TPLF took its claim further and said that people in Tigray have been facing ethnic-based attacks, looting, and other forms of social problems after the signing of the Pretoria agreement. To resolve the problem, the TPLF seeks to have a political discussion with the Federal government – on ways of full implementation of the agreement.

The TPLF has been projecting an image that the Pretoria agreement has granted Wolkait – which it calls “Western Tigray” – to the Tigray region.

In a parliamentary appearance after the signing of the Pretoria agreement, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Wolkait was not discussed and that the agreement did not give Wolkait to TPLF.

The ruling Prosperity Party and the TPLF forged what looks like a political alliance. There is a view – extensively shared in social media platforms – that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wants to hand over Wolkait to the Tigray region by organising a sham ‘referendum”

The TPLF itself was accused of not fully implementing the Pretoria Peace agreement – especially in the area of fully disarming its combatants.

In a related development, there have been reports that TPLF officials in Tigray have been engaged in diverting aid food to their own use and misappropriation of public assets including selling vehicles for their own use. The TPLF did not remark on that.

