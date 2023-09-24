New Women’s World Marathon record at the BMW Berlin Marathon 

Tigist Assefa is the new World record holder in women Marathon

Ethiopian Athlete Tigist Assefa on Sunday won the BMW Berlin Marathon in women’s category breaking a new world record in the distance. Tigist, who has a background in 800 meters race, slashed more than two minutes from the existing women’s marathon record crossing the finishing line in 2:11:53.

This is her second Berlin Marathon Championship win with what was recorded as the third fastest time in women’s marathon history.

In what is said to be her third career marathon, Tigist has shattered the women’s Marathon World Record and wrote a new one.

NBC Olympic talk cited her as saying “That I broke the record with such a result was not expected for me, but in some form I wanted to break the record.”

Sheila Chepkirui and Magdalena Shauri from Kenyan and Tanzanian finished second and third respectively in a time of 2:14:49 and 2:18:41

(video : embedded from BMW Berlin Marathon)

In the men’s marathon, Kenyan Hero , Eliud Kipchoge, won his fifth Berlin Marathon Championship title clocking 2:02:42. Kipkemboi, also Keynan Athlete, finished second in 2:03:13

Tadese Takele, Ethiopian athlete, finished third in 2:03:24.

