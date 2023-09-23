Thousands of people displaced in flood-hit areas of Gambella Region

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Flood has displaced more than 25,000 people from their villages and injured 36,000 people, Gambella Regional Government disclosed yesterday.

Health Bureau head of Gambella Town and the representative of the mayor, Simon Tiachi, said that it has been planned to move the displaced people to get shelter in schools and other makeshift shelter sites, Voice of America, the Amharic Service reported. Simon told VoA that The flood is still causing damage to more people.

Deputy Head of Peace and Peace Building Bureau of Gambella Region and the representative of the Regional president, Umod Umod said on his part that the administration is working with the Federal Government to reduce the damage caused by the overflow of the rivers, including Baro River, after heavy rainfall in the Region.

Umod told VoA that to bring a lasting solution to the devastating problem, “research needs to be conducted”.

Meanwhile the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) disclosed recently that 30 Internally Displaced Persons who had left their shelter camp in search of food were killed in Gambella Region,

EHRC said there are 400,000 refugees in Gambella Region. Including these, many other IDPs located in various parts of the country, have been exposed to severe hunger and malnutrition, the Commission said.

Indicating that lack of aid occurred following supplies cut off by international donors, deputy chief Commissioner of EHRC, Rakeb Mesele, said that an urgent solution is needed to solve the problem.

The deputy chief Commissioner pointed out that the rekindled conflict in Amhara Region and the war in neighbouring countries are causing the number of victims to rise.

It is to be recalled that the World Food Program (WFP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have cut off supplying food aid to Ethiopia since June 2023 complaining of “theft of aid Supplies”.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel: t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel