Ethiopian Opposition parties say ruling regime betrayed trust, hope of the people

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Five opposition political parties said in a joint statement issued yesterday that the Prosperity Party (PP), which seized power by apologizing for all the mistakes made during the era of the Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) has betrayed the trust and hope of the Ethiopian people.

The opposition parties that include All Ethiopian Unity Organization, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party, Mother Party, Amhara Gionawi Movement and One Ethiopian Democratic Party called, in their joint statement, for an immediate end to the mass killings and drone attacks being perpetrated by the government forces against innocent citizens in Amhara Region.

According to the parties, the only way to resolve problems is through “discussions and negotiations”. Therefore, the government should take the lead and submit a request for negotiation, they said. They have also asked the government forces to immediately leave and stop using schools and higher learning institutions as military camps.

The opposition parties called on the immediate release of citizens that have been languishing in unknown mass concentration camps located in various parts of the country. They also asked international organizations to put pressure on the government to observe the international laws of war and the Geneva Convention to resolve disputes through negotiations.

The parties said in their joint statement that the ruling Prosperity Party would be held accountable historically, morally and legally for the worst damage done to the country due to its attempts to solve problems by force.

_

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel: t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel