Ethiopian Defense Force NOT withdrawing from Amhara region 

This week, reports indicated the “withdrawal of Ethiopian Defense Force” from many parts of the Amhara region of Ethiopia. Many Ethiopian news providers have reported on it.

However, this does not seem to be the case. Ethio News, on Friday reported that the Defense Force is taking zonal towns and districts in addition to maintaining positions in major towns in the region.

The source added new developments have been observed in Gorgora, Menth, Debre Tabor and from different directions in the regional capital Bahir Dar.

Based on Ethio News report – and they work with very local sources from different parts of the region – the report that the Ethiopian Defense Force is withdrawing from the region is at least misleading.

It is also confirmed that fighting still underway between the Ethiopian Defense Force and Fano combatants in many parts of the region.

There have been reports of widespread and egregious human rights violations in the region since the Ethiopian government deployed a defense force in the region under the guise of ‘disarming fano.” The rights abuse targeting ethnic Amhara has manifested traits ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Government forces targeted civilian areas with heavy artillery killing many civilians in many towns in the region, recurring drone attacks have killed hundreds of civilians and there have been extrajudicial executions in many towns that claimed hundreds of civilians – and all of these were confirmed by human rights organizations including the United Nations.

It is too early to say whether it is lip service or a diplomatic strategy to camouflage an orchestrated attack on ethnic Amhara but it is noticeable that a massacre of ethnic Amhara has, for the first time, become a topic of discussion on platforms like the United Nations.

Before the issue made it to forums like that, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration oversaw the massacre of tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara in many parts of Ethiopia – mainly in the Oromia region.

The TPLF, OLF, and now the Ethiopian government have been targeting ethnic Amhara within the Amhara region of Ethiopia and many other parts of the country.

