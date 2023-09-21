Interim Administration of Tigray Region calls gov’t for a discussion on the draft transitional justice policy

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Interim Administration of Tigray Region called the Federal government for discussion on the draft transitional justice policy.

Deputy president of the Interim Administration of Tigray Region, Lt Gen. Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye submitted a letter to the Ministry of Justice that the Regional Interim Administration has wide differences on the draft policy of transitional justice and the general process.

Lt. Gen Tsadkan said in his letter responding to a recent meeting call forwarded by the Federal Ministry of Justice that he was unable to attend the consultation forum of senior officials called a short time ago to discuss the draft policy of transitional justice and the general process. However, he stated that his administration “needs the ministry to facilitate the bilateral discussion with the government on the policy document.

Reminding that the Interim Administration “is interested in having an in-depth discussion” with the senior leaders of the Federal Government to resolve these differences, Lt. Gen. Tsadka has put forward a request to the Ministry of Justice to facilitate the bilateral discussion forum with the federal government.

Among the points of difference Tsadkan has mentioned are that the drafted transitional justice policy document has not been compiled on the basis of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and it neither takes into consideration the special situation of Tigray Region nor include the decisive involvement of the Region.

The deputy president recalled in his letter about the discussion on the said differences last April 2023. That time the discussants reportedly expressed their concern to the delegation led by Justice Minister Gideon Timoteos (Dr.) in Mekelle Town. Lt. Gen. Tsadka pointed out that instead of speeding up the transitional justice process, it was necessary to focus on activities of the Interim Administration of the Region. This was done due to the actual situation of the people of Tigray Region at that time.

Moreover, Lt. Gen. Tsadkan has reminded in his letter about the then discussion that dwelt on the importance of building confidence by solving step by step the urgent demands and needs of the people of Tigray.

Furthermore, Tsadkan pointed out in his letter about the group of experts who went to Tigray Region on several occasions and discussed with various community representatives, and considered the above-mentioned points of difference in the interim administration of the region. The experts are the ones who drafted the transitional justice policy framework, according to Tsadkan.

It was revealed by the Interim Administration which established its information on the discussion of experts with different sections of the community that “the people of Tigray do not have trust in the current formulation and organization of the transitional justice policy”.

“Therefore, we would like to request here that we are interested in having a discussion with the top leaders of the Federal Government on points raised based on the Pretoria Agreement. We call on the Ministry of Justice to facilitate this bilateral discussion,” Lieutenant General Tsadkan Gebre-Tinsaye said in his letter written to the Ministry of Justice on 07 September 2023.

A member of experts of the National Transitional Justice Policy, Marishet Tadese (Dr.), said that unlike any other region, an in-depth discussion was held with the leaders and scholars of the Interim Administration of the Tigray Region. He said that during the discussion there was a positive deliberation and that it was a platform where they clearly stated their support to the process, but the position described above was not reflected then at all.

Marishet pointed out that a group of experts is ready to take into account if there are points to be reflected from Tigray Region on draft transitional justice policy options.

