Border conflict erupted in areas between ​​Somali, Oromia Regions

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Local sources told Wazema yesterday that a conflict has erupted in the border areas of ​​Somali and Oromia Regions.

The conflict flared up near Babile Town on the main road from Babile Woreda, East Hararghe Zone of Oromia Region to Jigjiga Town, Fafen Zone of Somali Region, according to Wazema.

However, the news source indicated that it could not be confirmed for the time being which parties have been involved in the conflict.

It is to be recalled that the two regions were disputed over the claims of certain Kebeles in the areas. A few years back, there was also a conflict that caused the displacement of many innocent people.

Following the recent conflict and tension, the National Defence Force is said to have been deployed in the area, Wazema said.

Tikvah reported on similar development that there is a loss of life and the road that connects Harrar and Jigjiga has been closed following the conflict and tension erupted in the border areas of Somali and Oromia Regions.

Tikvah said quoting an eyewitness that a man was killed and three injured people were admitted to hospital.

The conflict sparked in connection with border dispute at a searching spot, which is situated between the two regions, according to Tikvah.

