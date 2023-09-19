UN Commission expresses concern over the deteriorating human rights violation in Amhara

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights violation in Amhara Region where the incumbent government announced a State of Emergency, sources said.

The Commission indicated in a news story released by UN News on 18 September 2023 that it is “…deeply alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in Amhara and the continued presence of risk factors for atrocity crimes…”.

The Commission said that it was receiving reports of “mass arbitrary detention” of civilians and “at least one drone strike” carried out by the State. Commission Chair Mohamed Chande Othman said that violent confrontations were now “at a near-national scale” and highlighted “alarming” reports of violations against civilians in the Amhara region as well as on-going atrocities.

The Commission further said that urban centers in Amhara Region are under curfew and militarized “command Post”, which have caused serious humanitarian violations in the Region.

Chair of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia said that, “the situation in Oromia, Amhara and other parts of the country – including ongoing patterns of violations, entrenched impunity, and increasing securitization of the State – bear hallmarked risks of further atrocities and crimes”.

Turning to Tigray, Commissioner Radhika Coomaraswamy highlighted the trauma brought on by atrocities in Tigray, which is “likely to persist for generations”, according to the report.

The Commission further indicated that Ethiopia’s Government has “failed to effectively prevent or investigate violations” and has instead launched a “flawed” transitional justice process where victims “remain overlooked”.

The International Commission was established by the UN Human Rights Council in December 2021 to conduct an impartial investigation into violations committed in Ethiopia since the start of the conflict in Tigray in November 2020. The Commission comprises three human rights experts appointed by the President of the Human Rights Council, to complement the work undertaken by the joint investigative team.

