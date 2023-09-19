Ethiopian children left out of school due to war in north regions

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The two-year war in northern Ethiopia has left many school-age children out of school, sources said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said at a report it released recently that the bloody war affected the teaching and learning process in the northern part of the country.

The Commission’s report, which deals with the social and economic hazards of the war in the northern regions, has underscored that a large number of schools and educational materials were completely and partially destroyed and looted in Amhara, Afar and Tigray Regions.

It has been pointed out in the report that most of the schools are not providing services because they have not been refurbished and materials have not yet been provided.

The Commission indicated in its report that insufficient efforts have been put forth to rehabilitate the three Regions that were heavily damaged during the war. Moreover, the problem has become more complicated and deeper in the areas where the war has continued.

The security problems and instability in the areas have prevented parents from sending their children to school, according to the report released by EHRC.

In a similar development a large number of students were forced to drop out of school due to the recurring drought that occurred in some areas of Oromia and Somali Regions over the past three years. The students have not yet returned to schools until the time of the release of the commission’s report, according to EHRC.

Information obtained from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) indicates that in Ethiopia, 4.6 million children are out of school. Out of these, 2.4 million are females while 2.2 million are males.

