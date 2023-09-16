Sunday, September 17, 2023
21 Century Abiy Ahmed’s Concentration Camps[New Leaked Video]

The concentration camps established by the Nazis during World War II were places where they selected and profiled certain ethnic and social groups for imprisonment .These camps were notorious for the inhumane conditions, brutality, and persecution that the detainees faced. Many of the prisoners in these camps suffered from diseases due to overcrowding, malnutrition, and unsanitary conditions, which often led to a significant number of deaths. 

Abiy Ahmed , Oromo PP and Oromia regional governments led by Shimeles confined individuals of Amhara ethnicity to concentration camps solely due to their background, subjecting them to extremely harsh conditions and exposing them to diseases.

Watch Video below

 

Video : embedded from Ethio Chronicles youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

