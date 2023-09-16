21 Century Abiy Ahmed’s Concentration Camps[New Leaked Video]

Ethio Chronicles

The concentration camps established by the Nazis during World War II were places where they selected and profiled certain ethnic and social groups for imprisonment .These camps were notorious for the inhumane conditions, brutality, and persecution that the detainees faced. Many of the prisoners in these camps suffered from diseases due to overcrowding, malnutrition, and unsanitary conditions, which often led to a significant number of deaths.

Abiy Ahmed , Oromo PP and Oromia regional governments led by Shimeles confined individuals of Amhara ethnicity to concentration camps solely due to their background, subjecting them to extremely harsh conditions and exposing them to diseases.

Watch Video below

Video : embedded from Ethio Chronicles youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com