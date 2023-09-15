Ethiopia : Who is there to clear up public confusion? 

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – People are heard complaining that pieces of information being disseminated by various officials including the Premier regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has put them into confusion. What has been said by the prime minister recently as the last filling of the dam and the briefings regularly given by different officials are very contradictory…

Moreover, the Egyptians are saying that they have been betrayed by Ethiopia. This is to say that what “they have already agreed on” has been violated… Ahram Online reported on Sunday 10 September 2023 that “Ethiopia’s continuous filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) reservoir without an agreement with downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan, violates the 2015 Declaration of Principles and international law, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed on Sunday.”

The Daily Progress (online news) has also said on 13 September 2023 that the dam-filling “news brought a prompt condemnation from Egypt, who denounced it as illegal.



Amidst all these, other Ethiopian officials have come up telling us that the work on GERD has not yet been finalized. The Manager of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Engineer Kifle Horo, said two days back that work is undergoing to put five more units into operation at the GERD.

A report from Amhara Media Corporation (AMeCo) indicated quoting Manager of GERD, Engineer Kifle as saying that the construction of the GERD project is on the verge of completion.

What we have also been told recently was that the fourth filling of the GERD, which has long been regarded as a promising mega project by many Ethiopians, has been completed. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made official for the first time in his facebook account that the fourth and final filling of the dam has been given its final ending. He said it was a success by all Ethiopians.

“There were a lot of challenges. We had been dragged backwards. We had encountered internal challenges and external pressures. We have overcome all these and are able to arrive at this stage. However, we have not yet completed climbing the hill…”

Engineer Kifle on the other hand said that the remaining work on the dam has still been left to be accomplished ahead, at the right and middle sections. He said that the left and right sections of the dam will be between 635 and 645 meters. Some nine to ten meters of wall length is left to be done, according to him.

He said that 20 meters are left to complete the middle part of the dam. “The middle part of the dam will be completed in one year. The remaining work is to build a bridge connecting the left and right side of the dam. After four months, the right and left sides of the dam will reach 645 meters,” Kifle said.

The engineering department of the project announced that electro-mechanical installations are being carried out at the dam. He said that the dam is currently producing two units and they are working to put five more units into operation in 2016 Ethiopian Fiscal Year. During the new Ethiopian year (2016), the Renaissance Dam is expected to have a total of seven units.

The messages disseminated by the Premier and the engineer have confused the people. Many of them are expressing their hesitation regarding the messages, particularly the one given by the PM. It seems the Premier has put a seal that confirms the final water filling of the grand dam.

Some heard saying that “first they confused us with the number of turbines and now here they are telling us the water-filling has been finalized while still more water should be collected (?) into the dam”. Didn’t they tell us earlier that the dam size or the reservoir size will be wider than the existing one? What about the number of turbines or the electricity (MW) capacity? First it was said GERD would have 16 turbines. How many turbines have been fixed now? Why did the Ethiopian government stop the negotiation with lower riparian countries through AU? … Who is there to clear up our confusion?

