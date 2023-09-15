Two police officers killed, 10 civilians kidnapped in South-West Shewa Zone, Oromia Region

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Two policemen were killed and over ten innocent people were kidnapped in an attack carried out by militants in Becho Wereda, South West Showa Zone of Oromia Region, sources said.

Addis Maleda reported here yesterday that two police men were killed by militants in Tulu-Bolo Town, Becho Wereda, South-West Shewa Zone of Oromia Region.

Similarly, Addis Maleda said, quoting eyewitnesses that prisoners escaped following a surprise attack that happened in Teji Town of Tole Woreda, which is adjacent to Becho Wereda. According to the residents in the area, the incident was carried out by an armed group that calls itself the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which is designated as a terrorist group by the incumbent government.

The residents said that the militants carried out the attack on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 at around 12 o’clock midnight. Heavy gunfire was heard in both towns at the time, according to them.

It was said that the OLF-Shene militants have made their members, who were “imprisoned”, to escape especially from a prison in Teji Town of Tole Woreda.

Eyewitnesses further said that two prison police officers were killed during the exchange of fire in Tulu-Bolo Town of Becho Woreda and over ten innocent people were abducted by the militants.

The local residents said that repeated attacks have been carried out recently by the OLA-Shene militants in the Zone, especially in the two Woreda Towns, Teji and Tulu-Bolo. “The incident has created surprise for the fact that it has taken place near the country’s capital, where the security forces of the government are located in large numbers,” they said

It is to be recalled that OLF-Shene militants have carried out similar attacks months ago to free their members “imprisoned” in Becho Wereda. Addis Maleda’s efforts to get a response from the local officials on the issue have been unsuccessful for the time being.

