Shimeles Abdissa says forces who seek to restore “Old Ethiopia” defeated

borkena

Shimeles Abdissa is making a headline again. Without naming names, he talked about groups whom he said are working to restore “old Ethiopia.”

We have made those who wish to restore “Old Ethiopia” and were thinking in terms of messing up with the “constitutional order” out of play, Shimeles Abidissa said in what is reported to be a translation of his New Year message. His message was transmitted via the region’s television, OBN, according to a report by Addis Maleda.

He said that there have been challenges during the year that ended as forces were working to demolish the constitutional order by force. “Different forces who have been relentlessly working to make the country a scene of chaos and violence,” have failed as “we have made their thoughts futile,” he added.

“Those who were predicting that the gains of Oromo people struggle would become sterile have themselves become sterile, ” Shimeles is quoted as saying.

Forces “who have been swearing in the name of Ethiopia while enslaving others for ages are now out of play ,” he said.

Regarding what his administration calls the OLF-Shane ( the Oromo Liberation Army – OLA- as it calls itself), Shimeles sees that peaceful negotiation is a must. But this time, Shimeles used the Oromo Liberation Army instead of OLF-Shane.

For Shimles, not doing so would give what he calls “enemies” an opportunity to succeed. Again, Shimeles did not name names as to who are the enemies. A few years ago, he said during the Irrecha celebration in Addis Ababa “We broke the spine of Neftegna [ a code word that has been employed to represent Amhara for a long time] in a way that it will never recover from it.”

“It is inevitable that this year we will make peace with the Oromo Liberation Army,” Addis Maleda cited Shimeles Abdissa. Divergence in views happens even in small communities let alone big ones like Oromo, he said. However, he added, that our differences should not set us apart and lead to conflict. Rather, they should be seen as good opportunities and lead us to discussion, he said.

It was reported that Shimeles Abdissa and Abiy Ahmed’s government started negotiations with OLF-Shane in Tanzania but it was discontinued for undisclosed reasons. Later, Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress, revealed during an interview with an Ethiopian reporter the reasons for the failure of the peace talk. He said the rebel group asked for a power share from the government – something that the government did not accept. What the government offered is, according to Merera’s interview, for the OLA to get amnesty for all the crimes it committed and guarantee wealth protection if there is any that is acquired in the course of the struggle.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel: t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel