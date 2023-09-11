Gedu Andargachew, spearhead of the change, detained

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Gedu Andargachew, the former President of Amhara Region, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Security Advisor to the Prime Minister was detained by state security and intelligence forces for hours today around the area commonly known as Kera-Bulgaria in the capital, Addis Ababa, sources said.

Local sources released the news hours after that the security forces detained Gedu Andargachew, and took his cell phone, laptop, and personal documents they found in his car. Gedu is the Board Chairman of the newly established Tsedey Bank.

Gedu Andargachew denounced the incumbent for derailing the “change”, which was regarded by all Ethiopians as a promising move. Gedu’s vehement opposition was revealed for the first time at the recent gathering of the House of Peoples Representatives. He challenged the parliamentarians through his 12 minutes statement he made on the occasion urging all not to ratify the draft bill of the State of Emergency declared against Amharas. Gedu took the opportunity and called for an immediate withdrawal of the Federal Defence Force from the Amhara Region. He also admonished the incumbent to resolve the conflict through peaceful dialogue.

Gedu was one of the spearheads that led the ‘Lemma-Gedu’ Team, which paved the way for the establishment of the incumbent government of Prosperity Party.

Gedu was released after hours of detainment by the state security forces.

