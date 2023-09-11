Ethnic Amhara detained in makeshift camp in appalling condition

borkena

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been mounting crackdown on ethnic Amharas in the capital Addis Ababa and other towns in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

It started after his government declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region following FANO forces resistance to government move to disarm them.

Those who have been detained in the capital Addis Ababa and other areas for being Amhara did not appear in court and the government condemned them to a horrifying condition as Ethiopia is celebrating its new year on Tuesday.

Images and video of the detainees circulating on social media has caused shock to a considerably large number of Ethiopians while the regime’s propaganda forces is justifying what Abiy’s government has done.

At least 2000 ethnic Amharas are believed to be detained.

Human Rights group have not been given permission to investigate rights abuse including in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

