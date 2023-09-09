Welkait: The Unwavering Amhara Ancestral Homeland  

Google map of Welkait region, Ethiopia

By Zel’Alem Bealu

In the heart of Ethiopia, there exists a land known as Welkait, a place of immense historical significance that serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Amhara people. This region is not just territory; it is the very soul of the Amhara identity, a place where generations have thrived, cultures have intermingled, and a rich history has unfolded.

The Amhara people’s claim to Welkait is rooted in a deep and enduring connection to this land, which stretches back centuries. Their language, Amharic, resonates through the valleys and hills, a testament to the enduring presence of the Amhara people in this region. But their connection is not merely linguistic; it is cultural, historical, and ancestral.

For generations, Amharas have called Welkait their home, and their traditions have flourished here. The Amhara culture has blended with the diverse communities of Welkait, creating a unique tapestry of identities that coexist harmoniously. This region has been a melting pot of languages and traditions, as Amharas have lived side by side with Tigrigna speakers, Arabic speakers and others, all contributing to the rich cultural mosaic of Welkait.

Yet, Welkait has not been without its trials and tribulations. During the TPLF’s 27-year rule, Amharas in Welkait faced unimaginable horrors. Ethnic cleansing, genocide, discrimination, and marginalization were inflicted upon them, as they were systematically robbed of their rights and identity. The scars of this dark period remain etched in the collective memory of the Amhara people in Welkait.

Recent revelations, such as the discovery of mass graves by Gonder University, provide incontrovertible evidence of the atrocities committed against Amharas, further strengthening their rightful claim to Welkait. These mass graves bear witness to the suffering and injustice endured by the Amhara community. https://www.fanabc.com/english/study-finding-detailing-mass-atrocities-tplf-committed-on-people-of-amhara-unveiled/

The brutal Mai Kadra massacre of over 1600 Amharas perpetrated by TPLF’s Samri youth squad in November 2020, serves as a chilling reminder of the harrowing experiences of the Amharas. This horrific event, which occurred at the outset of the Tigray conflict, underscores the urgent need for justice and accountability. Ethiopia: Investigation reveals evidence that scores of civilians were killed in massacre in Tigray state

Ethiopia Mai Kadra massacre: 600 civilians killed by Tigrayan youth, commission reports – The Washington Post

In this complex landscape, it is essential to recognize that Welkait is not just a piece of land; it is a testament to the Amhara people’s resilience and their enduring commitment to their ancestral heritage. The scars of the past must not dictate the future. The international community must support the Amhara people in their rightful claim to Welkait, ensuring that justice prevails and their rich cultural tapestry continues to thrive.

The fate of Welkait carries profound implications, not only for the Amharas but for the entire nation of Ethiopia. It is a symbol of the nation’s ability to reconcile its diverse identities, heal historical wounds, and chart a path towards stability and prosperity for all its citizens. In recognizing the Amhara claim to Welkait, we acknowledge the importance of preserving cultural heritage, upholding human rights, and working towards a brighter future for all Ethiopians.

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

