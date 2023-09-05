Protesters to take to streets in Mekelle Town with demand for new political system  

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Though the Mekelle Town Administration of Tigray Region did not permit it, the peaceful protest scheduled to be held for three consecutive days starting from 07 September 2033 will be held, sources said.

The media coordination section of the coalition of three parties that called the rally told Addis Maleda that whether the Town Administration allows it or not, the protest march will be held in Mekelle Town on the scheduled day.

Head of the Media Coordination Section of the coalition of Beunat, Salsai-Weyane and Baytona-Tigray Party, Ablelom Gebre-Michael said that they would not ask permission to voice their protest. “The basic purpose of the demonstration is to inform the international community of the past scars and the current problems of the genocide that the Ethiopian Government and other forces have perpetrated on the people of Tigray for the past two years.” Ablelom said.

Ablelom said that although the sounds of guns have not been heard across the region this time, people die every day from hunger and various causes. “Women have been raped, displaced persons do not receive humanitarian aid.” The three parties expressed their belief that there is no political system that meets the needs of the people of Tigray, Addis Maleda quoted them as saying.

Therefore, “one of the objectives of the rally is to voice our demand that there should come a new political system in Tigray that will support properly the basic needs of the people of the region.” The rally, which is to be held in Romanat Square in Mekelle Town from 07 September 2023 will have a slogan, “Commitment for Radical Change”.

The Media Coordination of the coalition of the three opposition parties requested the Town Administration in a letter for security protection of the rally. “However, the interim administration said that though having peaceful demonstration is allowed constitutionally, this rally will not be held and the administration would not be able to provide security protection,” the Media Coordination section quoted the interim administration as saying.

The Town Administration said that it did not allow the rally as offices would be busy with overlapping work expected on the eve of the coming Ethiopian New Year and Meskel Celebrations.

“The administration that failed to protect and stop the horrible crimes that have been occurring in Mekelle Town has no moral capability to prevent us from holding the peaceful demonstration,” the media coordination section said.

“When we hold the peaceful demonstration, we do not think we will be attacked by our people or any other party but the system,” the official said, calling the decision of the Town’s administration as “absolutely unacceptable”.

