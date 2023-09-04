Majete : Ethiopian gov’t forces massacred at least 31 civilians 

borkena
EVN news on Monday reported, citing residents from the area, that Ethiopian government forces massacred at least 31 civilians in Majete.
Defense force commanders in the area are also accused of not allowing funerals to take place.
