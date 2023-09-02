Bloomberg, You Owe Ethiopian Airlines an Apology: How Your Article Contradicts the Facts and Spreads Misinformation

Ethiopian Airlines plane (from the web)

By LJDemissie

Dear Bloomberg,

I read your article about the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-9 landing in Hong Kong during a super typhoon. I found your article misleading and inaccurate, as it contradicts the official data and statements from the Ethiopian Airlines and the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department.

You quoted a former pilot and aviation expert as saying that the landing was “very risky” and “not recommended” in such conditions

According to these sources, the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-9 landed in Hong Kong with a tailwind component of 15 knots, which was within the aircraft’s operational limits. The pilots had obtained clearance from the Hong Kong air traffic control, and they had followed the standard procedures and regulations for landing in adverse weather conditions.

Therefore, I think your claim that the landing was risky and dangerous is unfounded and sensationalized. I suggest you revise your article or add a disclaimer to reflect the facts and avoid spreading misinformation.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely,

The writer LJDemissie can be reached at LJDemissie@yahoo.com

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

__

To Publish Article On borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian news updates regularly. Like borkena on facebook as well. To share information or send a submission, use info@borkena.com