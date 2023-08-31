Berhanu Nega appointed Chancellor of Addis Ababa University

Addis Ababa University Chancellor , Berhanu Nega (Photo : from the web/file)

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.) has appointed Professor Berhanu Nega, Minister of Education (MoE), as the Chancellor of Addis Ababa University (AAU).

The appointment was given to the professor after the decision made by the government to restructure AAU as the first autonomous university.

The news source, Ministry of Education, indicates that following the restructuring of AAU as an autonomous university, Chancellor and new board leadership have thus been appointed. The board is also expected to appoint university presidents and vice-presidents who will be in charge of leading the university responsibly.

The latest is that Ethio Telecom Manager Firehiwot Tamiru was appointed as chair of the board of AAU, and Dr. Samuel Kifle, Deputy Minister of Education, was appointed as the acting president of the university.

MoE said last year through its higher officials that being autonomous means that the university will fulfill its missions with accountability and responsibility.

The then president of AAU, Professor Tassew Wolde-Hanna, told Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) last year, November 23, 2022, that being autonomous “creates an opportunity for the university to establish research and community services successfully and in an effective and cost-effective manner”. It will give them the opportunity to strengthen their capabilities and do better work. It is also important to improve the quality of education, he said.

Nine more universities, which have been given a research mission and identified as the first generation, will become autonomous in the future, according to ENA.

