Ethiopian gov’t forces summarily executed 15 young men in Shoa

Ethiopian government forces summarily executed 15 young men in Ensaro, North Showa, according to local news source which cited sources from the area. Ensaro shares boundaries with the Oromia region from two sides – from the south and from the west.

The incident happened near Addisu Gebeya this week, according to Ethio News. The source added that the young men’s hands and legs were tied before they were shot dead.

The source added, citing local sources, that they were executed because the government suspected them of being Fano supporters.

The incident has reportedly caused shock and anger in Ensaro. Fano forces have popular support in the Amhara region and pervasive executions in the Amhara region are meant to intimidate people not to support Fano forces.

The Ethiopian government has been intensifying killings of civilians after the introduction of a state of emergency in the Amhara region early this month.

However, executions and killings in the region are believed to be under-reported as the government has shut down the internet for several months now, and reporters do not have access to the areas where the government is waging war in the Amhara region.

In a related development, at least 27 people were killed in Debre Tabor – including three members of the same family – where there was renewed fighting between Fano forces and Ethiopian gov’t forces.

Much of the city was under Fano forces for days. Sources said that government forces shelled residential homes with artillery in the city.

Similarly, there was intense fighting in the Debre Markos area these past few days. Civilian casualty reported from it.

However, Fano forces resistance to government atrocities continues in many parts of the city. Much of the armed resistance is taking the form of ambush attacks on military camion. In Genete Mariam, Lalibela area, several government forces were killed in ambush attacks.

When Abiy Ahmed met with party officials and cabinet members in connection with the development in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, he said “our killings will be multiple of times worse than the one that Derg government [Colonel Mengistu’ Hailemariam’s gov’t] committed during red terror.”

On Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Commission released a statement saying that at least 183 civilians have been killed in the Amhara region since July of this year.

There is no indication so far that Fano has killed civilians in the region. However, the report painted that image when it played its bothsidesism narratives. It said “With federal forces reasserting their presence in certain towns and Fano militias reportedly retreating into rural areas, we call on all actors to stop killings, other violations and abuses. Grievances must be addressed through dialogue and political process.”

