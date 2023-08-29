Ethiopian gov’t blamed for resorting to war instead of addressing grievance in Amhara

Ethiopian opposition parties say “it is impossible to resolve popular demands with forceful measures.”

Map of Ethiopia (Photo : file/from the web)

Six Ethiopian opposition parties on Tuesday issued a joint statement condemning the Ethiopian government over the war it is waging in the Amhara region of Ethiopia where hundreds of civilian deaths are reported.

Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP), All Ethiopian Unity Party (AEUP), Amhara Ghion Movement, One Ethiopia Democratic party, and Enat party issued a statement criticizing the government for resorting to forceful measures by mobilizing the defense force to repress popular demands in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

While singling out what it calls backward ethnic politics in Ethiopia and government commitment to stay the course, the statement from the six parties said that the Prosperity Party is leading Ethiopia to a worsening crisis.

“Instead of addressing public grievances, giving attention and resolving problems through round table negotiation and dialogue, the Prosperity Party is adhering to ‘I know it all’ thinking and a shot in the dark move,” it said.

The parties recalled past statements in which they said all our fundamental problems could only be solved through an in-depth dialogue and discussion.

It noted that Ethiopia has not fully recovered from the two-year bloody war but the government is waging war in the Amhara region with contempt and total disregard (to Ethiopians), it said.

Furthermore, it said that it had confirmed that a considerable number of Ethiopians have been killed due to artillery shelling in the region recently.

The Defense Force that entered Debre Tabor town, in Gondar, with a mediation effort through elders has later mounted heavy weaponry targeting the city. It has been shelling targets in the city. Many civilians have been killed in the process.

However, the statement noted that the Ethiopian Defense Force is also suffering serious loss. The situation could lead the Ethiopian Defense Force to a point where it can not deliver on its core mission of defending Ethiopia from foreign aggression.

The parties stressed that the war between brothers could make Ethiopia’s sovereignty vulnerable.

The closure of main roads in many parts of the Amhara region due to the war in the region has impacted economic and social activities. Supply of consumption goods obstructed. The condition of low-income citizens has worsened due to the war.

The statement also mentioned the situation in the newly formed regions – South Ethiopia and Central Ethiopia – where there is an ongoing protest. In that regard, it said that the measures the government is taking against it are causing more crises. It mentioned that at least government forces killed eighteen people in Gamo zone of the region.

The effort on the part of the government to resolve the problem in the Amhara and South Ethiopia regions by force will worsen the crisis, it said.

The parties called for the government to remove the deployed defense force from the Amhara region so that it is reassigned to a place where it could defend Ethiopia’s territory.

It also called for the government to be open for dialogue that can rescue the country and for problems to be resolved only through dialogue.

Also, it called for the government to look into the situation in South Ethiopia until a constitutional reform was arranged.

