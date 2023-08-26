Up to 80 Ethiopians languishing in narrow prison cell without trial for over eight months

Google map

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – up to 80 Ethiopians imprisoned in a narrow cell at Kele Police Station in the capital of Amaro Zone, which has recently been restructured under Southern Ethiopia Region, without trial, prisoners families said

Members of prisoners’ families told Addis Maleda that apart from languishing in the prison for over eight months without trial, the inmates have been beaten. As there is no food supply at the prison, families have to provide meals on a daily basis to the prisoners, Addis Maleda said.

An eyewitness who wanted to remain anonymous said that as the small prison cell in which the large number of inmates have been staffed is very narrow (only 3×4 metres width), the sweat of the detainees pours down like rain from the ceiling.

Most of the people arrested are government employees who are allegedly “involved in various corrupt practices”. Sources pointed out that the number of people suffering from injustice in the Zone is increasing from time to time.

Zonal Justice Office head, Mulukun Bekele, pointed out that the complaint regarding the detainment of many people in a narrow prison cell at the police station was correct. “But what has been said about torture ir beating is wrong information,” Muluken told Addis Maleda.

Melaku said that since most of the suspects detained at the police station were arrested in groups while organising themselves to commit crimes, the space at the prison is too small for all of them.

“There are people who have been denied bail. But the complaints of “detaining without trial” are baseless. There are no prisoners detained without due process of law,” he said.

“There is no meal provision for all who are in the prison. The service will be provided when they are transferred to the correction centre after trial,” Muluken said.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel