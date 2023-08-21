Investigation board of state of emergency announces only 226 people arrested

Abiy Ahmed’s Republican Guard (Photo : file. PD)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The investigation board of the state of emergency said that the number of people arrested since the declaration of the state of emergency, 04 August 2023 in the Amhara region is only 226. The investigative board said that it has visited the suspects in Addis Ababa and the Federal Police Criminal Investigation Bureau to check the treatment of human rights.

Following the visit, the board said that the detainees’ human rights treatment “is in good condition”. The investigation board further announced that only 226 suspects were arrested in Addis Ababa and Amhara Region, the Amharic Weekly Reporter indicated in its Sunday issue.

The news source reported last Wednesday about many detainees and a large number of people gathered to look for their families near Kokebe-Tsibah and Dejazmach Wondirad Schools. Some individuals who were asked for their opinions at the gates of these schools expressed their frustration saying that they did not even have any information to confirm the whereabouts of their families. It is being reported that the number of people arrested in various areas, including Addis Ababa, is in the thousands.

International human rights organisations are expressing concern over the rising number of people who are being arrested following the declaration of the state of emergency in various areas of Addis Ababa and Amhara Region, according to the weekly Amharic, Reporter.

Friday, 18 August 2023 Amnesty International, which has issued a statement, has asked the Ethiopian government to open up areas so that independent bodies can study the situation of human rights management in Amhara region, which is under a state of emergency.

Amnesty, which asked the government to open up the areas to an independent investigator and the media, indicated that it is particularly concerned about human rights violations allegedly committed in Finote-Salam, Bahir-Dar and Shewa-Robit Towns of Amhara Region, Reporter said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) announced a few days back that it had not been granted permission to monitor the implementation of the state of emergency, which was declared in Amhara Region.

