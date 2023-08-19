Ethiopia’s sweep clean at Budapest World Athletics Championships Women 10000 meters race

Gudaf Tsegay crossing the finishing line during the 10000 meters race at the Budapest World Championship on August 18,2023 (Photo credit : Reuters)

Updated on August 19, 2023 at 7:37 P.M. Toronto Time

It is a clean sweep for Ethiopia in the Women’s 10,000 meters category at the Budapest World Championship.

And it is Gudaf Tsefaye who crossed the finishing line in 31:27:18 minutes to claim the Gold for Ethiopia. Gudaf is also reigning world champion in the 5000 meters category.

Letesenbet Gidey, a record holder in the distance, finished second in 31:28.16 and Ejgayehu Taye third in a time of 31:28.31 minutes to claim Silver and Bronze respectively.

Sifan Hassan, Ethiopian born athlete running for the Netherlands, was in the leading pack but stumbled and fell 20 meters into the finishing line. She got up and finished 11th – according to a Reuters report.

Reuters quoted Sifan as saying “I think I got pushed by the Ethiopian…I hope I am not crazy. I will need to look at the replay to see what exactly happened.”

