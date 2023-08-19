Amharas: The New Tutsi? State-Sponsored Genocide of the Amhara People 

Fano combatants say they are struggling to defend Amhara. Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara, including children, women and elderly, have been slaughtered in the Oromo region of Ethiopia since Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister in 2018. (Photo : SM)

By Endalkachew Abebe Kebede

Updated on August 19, 2023 1t 7:13 P.M. Toronto Time

The Amhara people, residing in the northern and central highlands of Ethiopia, have played a pivotal role in the formation and development of the nation known as Ethiopia today. Their historical significance extends beyond their local boundaries, as they have contributed to the nation’s growth during times of peace and courageously defended their homeland against external threats. These brave Ethiopians stood alongside other heroes in the fight against Italian colonialism, becoming the first African ethnic group to repel European forces. Renowned for their generosity, hospitality, and commitment to justice, the Amhara community has historically shown respect for all individuals, irrespective of their race or religion.

Despite their historical importance and even as most of Ethiopia’s rulers from the Solomonic dynasty emerged from the Amhara community, the majority of ordinary Amharas have not reaped the benefits of this lineage. Their living conditions have hardly improved over centuries, still relying on traditional agricultural tools handed down through generations. The 1970s student movement, advocating for land ownership for farmers, was a testament to their plight. However, this struggle persisted despite multiple regime changes spanning five decades. The Amhara farmers’ quest for land ownership remains largely unfulfilledHowever, a distressing trend of spreading animosity and unfounded hate against the Amhara ethnic group has emerged, unfairly labeling them as oppressors and unjustly holding them responsible for historical mistakes.

The post-1991 era, marked by the fall of the military government in Ethiopia, witnessed the rise of ethnic-based governance under the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). This approach nurtured tribalism, and through orchestrated misinformation campaigns, falsely accused the Amhara people of oppressing other ethnic groups. The repetition of these false claims led to widespread acceptance, causing ethnic profiling and even state-sponsored genocidal campaigns against the Amhara population for over three decades. The Amharas were tragically targeted merely due to their identity.

The constitutional framework itself propagated tribalism, disregarding the Amhara people’s interests. Productive regions once under Amhara administration were forcibly transferred to the Tigray region, accompanied by systematic demographic changes that resulted in mass displacements, arrests, and ethnically motivated profiling. The TPLF regime’s reign was characterized by these atrocities, further exacerbating the Amhara community’s suffering.

With the ascension of Abiy Ahmed to power, many hoped for an end to ethnic-based divisions and governance. Regrettably, Abiy’s tenure has been marred by chaos, ethnic violence, and even state-sponsored genocidal acts. The Oromia Prosperity Party’s dominance marginalized other ethnic groups, turning them into minorities in their ancestral lands. Attacks on Amhara individuals surged, especially in Oromia and Benishangul regions. The government-controlled media labeled the Amharas with genocidal terms like “Neftenga” and now “Jawisa,” attributing historical errors to them. Government officials, including Prime Minister Abiy, racially profiled Amharas, accusing them of radicalism, even advocating for their extermination in state media.

Despite five years of relentless appeals by the Amhara population to halt the genocide aimed at them, their pleas have been met with horrifying violence and mass imprisonments. The Pretoria agreement, following the conflict between the federal government and Tigrayans, shockingly excluded Amharas and their concerns. Instead of addressing political grievances, the federal government sought to disarm the armed Amharas while allowing TPLF forces to retain their weaponry, endangering the Amhara community’s safety. This situation worsened as Abiy’s administration initiated a full-scale war against the Amhara people.

The Amhara genocide has reached stage 8 of the 10 stages, inching closer to the last, extermination stage. Analogous to the Rwandan Hutu genocide, those in power are perpetrators, controlling both civil and military sectors. Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Amhara people have intensified. The government’s current military operation targeting Amharas in their homeland adds to the gravity of the situation.

Recent years have witnessed two wars under Abiy’s administration, fostering fear and eroding trust among citizens. State-sponsored genocides of the Tigrayans and Amharas, utilizing the national military, have unfolded. Rather than safeguarding its citizens, the Ethiopian military historically protected rulers’ power, at times contrary to popular interests. This power imbalance permits mass arrests, killings, and genocidal rhetoric by the administration. The international community must act vigilantly, demanding accountability and urging the Ethiopian government to prioritize peaceful resolutions and the protection of civilian lives.

In the face of grave injustices, the global community’s collective voice is crucial to halt the heinous violence and safeguard the future of the Amhara people in Ethiopia.

The writer could be reached at :endikebede2022@gmail.com

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

__

To Publish Article On borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian news updates regularly. Like borkena on facebook as well. To share information or send a submission, use info@borkena.com