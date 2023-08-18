Thousands still in detention in the capital Addis Ababa in connection with Amhara region war 

Near Abuare Addis Ababa, April 2023 (borkena)

Thousands of civilians still in detention in the capital Addis Ababa and some towns in the Oromia regional state of Ethiopia.

Government arrested thousands of ethnic Amharas a day after declaring a six months long state of emergency in the Amhara region of Ethiopia in response to Fano forces resistance to disarm.

During a discussion organized on August 14, 2023 – Binalf Andualem, Federal government minister for peace – admitted that thousands were arrested in the capital.

The Command Post, the entity in charge of implementing the state of emergency measures, disclosed only the lists of 25 arrested people including two parliamentarians.

On Friday, Ethiopian Media Service, spoke to a resident of Addis Ababa, on the phone, who said he was arrested for 12 days first in police station and then at Wondirad Secondary School in North Addis Ababa, said thousands of those arrested in Addis Ababa are still in detentions.

He said only about 600 people were released from Wondirad Secondary school.

Similarly, thousands are detained at Kokebe Tsibah Secondary School. They were not informed why they were detained in the past two weeks and they did not appear before law.

