Andargachew Tsege defends his support for the war against TPLF

It was reported that Andargachew Tsege left Ethiopia on grounds of safety issues. He no longer sees Abiy Ahmed’s administration as a system to be tolerated.

Regarding the war in the Amhara region, Andargachew criticized the government. It is an unjust war, he says. However, he does not seem to accept narratives that try to create parallels with the military conflict against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). He also remarked on a range of political issues in Ethiopia.



