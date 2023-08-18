Friday, August 18, 2023
HomeEthiopian VideoAndargachew Tsege defends his support for the war against TPLF
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Andargachew Tsege defends his support for the war against TPLF

borkena

It was reported that Andargachew Tsege left Ethiopia on grounds of safety issues. He no longer sees Abiy Ahmed’s administration as a system to be tolerated.

Regarding the war in the Amhara region, Andargachew criticized the government. It is an unjust war, he says. However, he does not seem to accept narratives that try to create parallels with the military conflict against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). He also remarked on a range of political issues in Ethiopia.

Watch his interview with Anchor media.

Video : embedded from Anchor Media youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News