Over 1,400 people die from hunger in three Zones of Tigray Region

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Following the termination of the emergency humanitarian assistance provided by international aid organisations in Tigray region, 1,411 people died of starvation in three Zones of Tigray Region, sources said.

Addis Maleda reported here today quoting the Disaster Risk Management Commission of Tigray Region that the severe starvation in the Region has reached a serious level.

Addis Maleda quoted Commissioner of Regional Disaster Risk Management Commission, Gebre-Hiwot Gebre-Egziabher (Dr) as saying that the cold and rainy winter season has made the situation extremely difficult. Apart from this, 1, 411 people in three Zones died of starvation following the suspension of the humanitarian aid coming from donor agencies.

The commissioner said that over 2.6 million people who were displaced from their areas due to the recent bloody war are in a very sad situation and many are dying from hunger on a daily basis.

Therefore, the commissioner has called on donor organisations and the international community to join forces in the prevention effort of the famine that is killing people and start the humanitarian aid as soon as possible in Tigray Region.

The World Food Program has made official its plan to start in July 2023 the humanitarian support, which was suspended for the past five months, Addis Maleda reported.

