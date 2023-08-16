Tigray : Hunger reportedly killed over 1400 in three administrative zones 

Gebrehiwot GebreEgziabhier, Tigray disaster management commissioner (Photo : Demtsi Woyane)

borkena

A report from a local news outlet in Ethiopia on Wednesday reported that 1,411 people died of hunger after Humanitarian organizations operating in the region halted emergency aid.

Addis Maleda, the source, cited Tigray region’s Disaster Management Commissioner, Gebrehiwot GebreEgziabhier, who spoke to Dimtse Woyane.

He described the level of hunger in the region as “very concerning and threatening.”

The rainy season and cold weather are said to have worsened the situation. The regional authority has also claimed that 2.6 million displaced people, in connection with the war – that ended, at least for the time being, in November 2022 following the Pretoria Peace Agreement – are impacted by it. They are in a saddening situation, he said.

The Commissioner called on Humanitarian organizations that halted distributing aid in the region and the international community to exert effort to reverse the hunger in the region.

It is unclear why humanitarian organizations halted distributing aid in the region.

Last weekend, a UK delegation traveled to Mekele, where they held lengthy discussions with TPLF leaders, and unveiled funding to human rights investigations in connection with the war.

The Tigray region of Ethiopia is also experiencing locust swarm and has called on assistance from the Federal government and international community. Ethiopia’s Ministry of agriculture and Desert Locust Control Organization for East Africa (DLCO-EA) are reportedly undertaking preparations to respond to the situation in the region.

It is to be recalled that the two years war between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed an estimated one million lives only for the two parties to reach a political agreement in november 2022 and subsequently even forged political alliance – as rumored by local media outlets.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel