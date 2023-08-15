Ethiopian Human Right Commission confirms many civilians killed in Amhara Region

A drone attack this past weekend in Finote Selam has reportedly killed at least 28 civilians and wounded 20 others. (gpogle map)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said that it has received credible information on the killings and unlawful detention of civilians in Gondar, Bahir-Dar and Shewa-Robit Towns and other areas of Amhara Region.

The Commission said in a statement it released yesterday that it is monitoring the impact of the conflict on human rights in the Amhara Region. EHRC said it has been receiving reports of human rights violations in the capital, Addis Ababa and other parts of the country before and after the declaration of the state of emergency.

EHRC has confirmed that heavy fighting is taking place in various parts, which have been shelled by heavy artillery. This has inflicted heavy damage on civilians and properties.

The Commission stated that it has confirmed the killings of peaceful protesters who tried to block roads. EHRC also said that prisons and police stations were broken into setting free detainees and prisoners, robbing weapons and ammunition.

EHRC has indicated in its statement that the leadership members of the Amhara Regional government are also targets of the attacks.

The Commission further said that basic services such as electricity, water, banks, hospitals, schools, telephone, and internet have been disrupted in various areas of the Region. In four densely populated areas of Debre-Birhan Town where fierce fighting took place for two days, civilians were killed by artillery and exchange of gunfire in hospitals, churches, schools and workplaces.

The Commission said that airstrikes were carried out in towns such as Debre-Bbrhan, Fnote-Salam and Bure Towns and civilians were injured in residential quarters and populated areas.

EHRC further said that civilians were killed in the streets and outside their homes and in many areas of Bahir-Dar Town. The Commission received reliable information indicating that some youths were being hunted down.

The Commission said that human rights violations are not limited to the Amhara Region. In the Capital, Addis Ababa, people of Amhara natives have also been detained largely.

EHRC has requested the Federal Government to stop the mass arrests and to release those detained outside the law. It has also asked other institutions, including the Commission to get access to prisons [where the detainees are kept] for visiting. The Commission has called on prominent individuals, including government officials to suggest peaceful means and to refrain from statements that aggravate the conflict.

