TPLF supporting Abiy Ahmed’s military campaign in Amhara

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), now portraying itself as Interim regional administration of Tigray, on Sunday issued a statement in which it indicated that it will work with the Federal government of Ethiopia “to tackle spoilers of the peace process.”

The statement tends, just like Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, to see the movement in the Amhara region as an attempt to sabotage the Pretoria agreement.

“Amhara irredentists and their cronies have been doing everything to hinder the full implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement,” it said, as reported by Tigray TV.

While indicating that the people of Tigray support peaceful resolution to the conflict, it said “However we will continue to work together with the federal government to tackle those extremist forces and their allies who stand in the way of peace.”

There have been reports that the TPLF is directly involved in the war that the Federal government declared against people in the Amhara under the pretext of combatting “hoodlums and hooligans.” TPLF denies it.

Tigray TV cited the IRA statement as saying “claims by Amhara extremists that TPLF is directly participating in the war between ENDF and Fano Vigilante Group as a continuation to “their incessant accusations.”

Rounds of political brokerage by Western Diplomats, primarily from the UK and United States, have managed to repair the broken relationship between Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF elites.

In a recent trip to the United States, Getachew Reda, president of the Interim administration in Tigray, told members of the Tigray diaspora that the Federal government is working to break apart structures in the areas TPLF leaders and western backers refer to as “Western Tigray” and Raya areas.

Before Abiy Ahmed’s administration declared state of emergency to launch a large scale military offensive in the Amhara region – including with the use of drone attacks with dozens of unarmed civilians are killed – there were reports that the TPLF has embarked on fresh mobilization after demobilizing thousands of its combatants who are no longer capable of fighting.

Last week, the UK government sent a delegation to the Tigray region and there was a discussion with the TPLF leaders. The UK Ambassador to Ethiopia was part of the entourage. The next day Eritrea summoned a UK diplomat in Asmara for questioning regarding U.K’s Ambassador to Ethiopia remark during the meeting with TPLF leaders in Mekele – the details of the remark are undisclosed.

