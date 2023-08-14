Monday, August 14, 2023
Updated:

Gedu Andargachew turned Abiy Ahmed’s gov’t narrative of military and political campaign against Amhara upside down

borkena

Gedu Andargachew used to be president of the Amhara regional state. He was also one of the key figures in forging the coalition that was known as “Oromara_” -a coalition of ethnic Amhara and ethnic Oromos – that brought down the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) ruthless rule. He has also served as Minister for Foreign Affairs briefly, and later a security advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In a parliamentary session, Monday, which was called to ratify the state of emergency measure that is imposed in the Amhara region, Gedu vehemently opposed the political and military campaigns of Abiy Ahmed’s government against the Amhara region.

Take a listen to what he had to say.

Video : embedded from Reporter youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

