Protest in East Borena zone Oromia region 

Protest in connection with restructuring the East Borena zone of Oromia region is still active. DW Amharic cited residents from the area to report that businesses and public services in the region are closed.

Business closures are meant to protest government heavy handed policy in imposing the new arrangement.

East Borena zone administration was established by combining areas from Guji, Borena and Bale zones of the region. The arrangement has caused grievances from residents of the area. And the resistance to it is far from over despite a series of coercive measures on the part of the government.

Before the new arrangement, Goro Dola district used to be under the Guji zone but residents of the district did not like it. The momentum of anti-government protest in the district is not subsiding, based DW Amharic report.

Government has been cracking down on those who protested the new administrative arrangement. So far more than 120 residents have been arrested.

DW Amharic cited an elderly man, who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, as saying that authorities in the new administrative structure were not elected ones. They are appointed ones which he opposes. From the report, the head of the district administration himself is in prison although court set him free.

“What is being done is that those not elected are imposed on us with coercion. Those who are popular and who were a voice for the people are in jail. This way they are working to administer us coercively and the people are saying ‘no’ – and leaving the town. They are forcing us with soldiers but there is not a single leader whom people like,” he said.

So far about five vehicles are set on fire in connection with the protest, local residents told the source.

Mediation effort through elders in the area yielded no result.

For the people resisting the new structure, the solution is restoration of the former administrative arrangement. “We do not believe that forceful administration is a solution,” a resident said.

The source said newly appointed authorities, Getu Chuluke and Tajura Oda ( deputy of the new zonal administration) declined to answer phone calls or text messages.

The security situation in the Oromo region of Ethiopia has been unreliable, if not worse, due to the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group, Oromo Liberation Army, militant activity in the region- which is said to have clandestine support from some within the government structure. Guji zone was one of the areas affected by the problem.

Nine months after the end of the devastating war between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed administration and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ethiopian government is still struggling with security problems. In the past two weeks, Fano (militia in the Amhara region) clashed with the Ethiopian defense force. The government imposed a state of emergency last week.

