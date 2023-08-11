Ethiopia : continued arrest targeting ethnic Amhara reported 

Ethiopia’s Federal Police members (Photo source : Ahram Online)

borkena

Targeted ethnic Amhara arrest reportedly continued in Addis Ababa and Oromia region. Local sources on Friday reported that many more hundreds of ethnic Amhara have been arrested over the past few days.

Similarly, Nazert (Adama) and Debre Zeit (Bishoftu) witnessed continued arrest of ethnic Amhara – mostly young people including laborer’s.

The arrest is not evidence based. A day after the declaration of the state of emergency, over four thousand ethnic Amhara were reportedly arrested in the capital Addis Ababa. Many more thousands were arrested in the Oromo region.

On Friday, the Command Post – a body that is overseeing the implementation of the state of emergency – confirmed that it has made arrests but announced only the identities of about 25 of them. One of them is a member of parliament – Christian Tadele- who was taken from his home around 10 p.m. local time. Kassa Teshager, Addis Ababa City Council member, was arrested on the same day. The parliamentary immunities were not lifted when they were arrested.

Menen Haile, Brigadier General Tefera Mamo’s spouse, is also in the list of prisoners whose names the command post made public.

The government claims that the arrests are made in connection to the security problem in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. However, the government did not confirm that tens of thousands are taken to makeshift detention centers – mostly schools without adequate food.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration declared a state of emergency last week after the Fano forces took control of many towns in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines flights to Gondar, Lalibela, Bahir Dar and Komolcha were initially suspended due to the security situation in the region. This week the command post ordered service to be resumed as of Thursday.

To reverse Fano’s military advance, Abiy Ahmed’s administration had to mobilize mechanized divisions of the Defense Force and the Republican Guard. The government is making claims that it has fully controlled the cities that were under the Fano forces. However, reports from local sources indicate Fano is still active in many towns in the region.

The state of emergency Command Post banned demonstrations or any public gathering in the Amhara region. Curfew was imposed after the Defense Force recaptured some cities.

Internet connection in the region had been shut before the introduction of the state of emergency. And telephone lines are erratic.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel