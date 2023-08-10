General’s spouse arrested by the Federal Police

By Staff Reporter
ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – General Tefera Mamo’s wife, Menen Haile, was arrested last evening by the Federal Police, her husband General Tefera Mamo told Tikvah-Ethiopia.
The General said that the police arrived home around 6:00 p.m. in the evening and searched until 9:30 p.m.
The General told Tikvah-Ethiopia that the reason for her arrest had “connection with the message she communicated previously on social media”.
Tefera said that the police conducted the search at his home in the presence of observers from his neighbors but no illegal actions were taken during the search.
“After the search, the police have taken my Kalashnikov [gun] along with certain bullets including Menen’s passport and bank book,” General Tefera said. It is to be recalled that General Tefera Mamo, who headed the Amhara Region Special Forces was detained after criticizing Ethiopia’s Prime Minister in a television interview, BBC reported on 28 May 2022. General Tefera Mamo has not been allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.
