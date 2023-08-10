Innocent civilians killed in connection with clashes between the Federal Defense Force, Fano

Ethiopian Troops reportedly massacring civilians in the Amhara region of Ethiopia (photo : SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Since the intervention call forwarded by the President of the Amhara Region, Yilikal Kefyale (Dr.) to the Federal Government on 03 August 2023, innocent civilians have been killed in the ongoing firing and shelling in the Amhara Region, sources said.

The Amharic Weekly Reporter indicated that exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants in Gondar, Debre-Markos, Bahir-Dar, Debre-Birhan and other towns and environs has been going on until yesterday, 09 August 2023. The Amharic Weekly Reporter quoted the local residents as saying that an unidentified number of innocent people were killed by stray bullets.

Especially since the declaration of State of Emergency on 04 August 2023 by the Council of Ministers in the Amhara Region, the conflicts in the above-mentioned areas have been escalating, Reporter said.

Since 04 August 2023 there has been continuous firing around Debre-Birhan Town, residents said adding that due to this people have been killed by stray bullets. Until August 07, 2023 late at night, there were loud sounds of weapons, especially in the area where the prison camp is located around Kebele 08. But since yesterday, 08 August 2023 though the firing has stopped, there has been no public movement. Similarly starting from Saturday 04 August 2023, there has been heavy firing in the evening until yesterday, 08 August 2023 in Bahir-Dar Town. Residents said that the firing has continued till now and innocent people are dying.

In a statement given by the Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service, Temesgen Tiruneh, who is the Chairman of the Supreme Command of State of Emergency, some Zones and Weredas have become under the control of the armed forces. The chairman said that some prisons were being broken into and prisoners were being released. Though there are stumbling blocks that hinder development and prevent the people of the Region from leading peaceful lives, the government is working to reverse the problem and will fix it in a short time, Temesgen said.

Until July 08 August 2023, there was a heavy exchange of fire especially in Gondar, Bahir-Dar and other areas. Political parties, human rights organizations, national consultative commissions, and leaders and diplomats of various foreign countries are saying that there is no alternative solution to resolve the dispute other than through dialogue.

Meanwhile sources said that patients at the Hospital of University of Gonder are dying due to lack of oxygen, medicines and blood. As there are no means of transportation including ambulances, patients are coming to the hospital being carried by people, Tikvah-Ethiopia reported.

The news source said that about 20 civilians died after reaching the hospital and over 200 people were injured and admitted to the hospital. Most of them were civilians. Tikvah-Ethiopia indicated that many people died by stray bullet in their homes and their burials took place in their respective areas, especially in Kebele 04, 12, 11, and 18 of Gondar Town.

