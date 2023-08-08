Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission calls for unconditional end to the conflict

Professor Mesfin Araya, commissioner of the National Dialogue Commission (Photo : file)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has called for unconditional ending of the conflicts throughout the country and all confronting bodies to come together for urgent dialogue and consultations. The Commission said that it “is ready to bring the stakeholders together and create favourable conditions for discussion and consultation”.

Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission said this today 08 August 2023 in a press statement it gave in connection with the current situation. The Commission asked, through its Chief Commissioner, professor Mesfin Araya who read out the statement, that concerned parties should sit around the table and resolve their differences through consultation. The bloody conflicts witnessed in various parts of the country have made the tasks of the Commission very difficult, the Commissioner said.

The Chief Commissioner asked all parties involved in the conflicts to sit around the table and solve their differences or demands through discussion and consultation.

The Commission raised opinion differences and disagreements among politicians and opinion-makers and sections of the community. Having this in mind, said Professor Mesfin, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission was established with the objectives of creating an environment in which disputes could be settled through consultation in a civilised manner.

However, while these differences and disagreements should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, the violent measures taken in various areas by different parties have become challenges to the security and existence of our country Ethiopia, the Commissioner said.

Therefore, the Council of the Commission called at a special meeting it held on 07 August 2023 that “the conflicts witnessed in the entire Ethiopia should be stopped urgently and unconditionally. All concerned parties should sit around the table and resolve the differences or demands they have, ”Mesfin said.

To implement this, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has made public that it is ready to bring stakeholders together, table different agendas and create favourable conditions for discussion and consultation, the Commissioner said.

