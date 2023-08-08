Ethiopian government forces shelling Gondar, historical heritage in the city at risk 

borkena

The battle between Fano forces and Ethiopian Defense Force still raging in Bahir Dar and Gonder – among many other clashes. according to sources.

Government is deploying heavy weaponry in the clash with FANO in urban centers the result of which is said to be devastating.

A report from BBC Amharic cited hospital sources to report that civilians have been killed in Bahir Dar and Gondar. Local news sources indicated that in Bahir Dar couples were killed in what is supposed to mean an intimidating action on the part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s regime. Some sources put the death toll in Bahir Dar to 20 but the Ethiopian government did not remark about it.

Women and elders are affected by conflict. The youngest victim is said to be about five months old.

Apart from the loss of civilian lives , Ethiopia’s 16th century Castle – one of the main historical tourist attractions in the country generating hard currency – is targeted by government soldiers. A FANO combatant told Anchor Media over the phone that the Castle was directly targeted and has sustained damage from shelling by government forces. However, the informant didn’t specify the exact nature of the damage.

A source who identified himself as a Fano combatant told Anchor media that the Defense Force is getting reinforcement from the region’s anti-riot force and anti-guerrilla division. On the other hand volunteers from other areas are heading to Gondar to support the fano forces.

No other sources reported about the attack on the Gondar castle. State owned media outlets are not covering the battle between the FANO and government and about the damage it resulted in.

BBC Amharic cited residents of Bahir Dar to report that there was heavy gunfire in kebele 14, 15 and 16 on Monday night which lasted until Tuesday early morning. Government forces were shelling Bahir Dar city as well but again the extent of the damage is unspecified.

Battle for control of the airport was a heavy one. But Abiy Ahmed’s government forces have managed to retain control over it, according to sources.

BBC Amharic cited The Associated Press to report that military planes were seen in Bahir Dar and water supply in the city was stopped.

Civilian death toll from the clash is said to be high in number but hospital sources did not specify figures.

In addition to Gondar and Bahir Dar, there are reports of civilian deaths in Debre Berhan, which is only about 130 kilometers north of Addis Ababa, and Shewa Robit.

In Debre Birhan a drone was deployed and it is unclear if the civilian death in Debre Birhan was from drone attack.

Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to many of the cities in the Amhara region including Kombolcha.

Calls for peaceful resolution of the conflict are heard louder from civic organizations. On Tuesday, the National Dialogue Commission called for peace. On the other hand the ruling prosperity party seems to be focused on the war in the Amhara region while intensifying the propaganda war on social media for which it is believed to spend hundreds of millions of birr.

What many Ethiopians see as a grievance driven and movement to reverse existential threat against Amhara is portrayed as a movement of robbers whose goal is to disintegrate Ethiopia. Fano is the very force that supported the Ethiopian Defense Force during the war against the TPLF.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is increasingly seen as a tool for the western power, has avoided talking about the conflict to the media or the public.

