Gunfire heard in Bahir Dar, city still under government forces 

On Friday, two hand grenades exploded in Bahir Dar city but there was no reported casualty.

Today, DW Amharic reported that there was gunfire in the city. Gunfire was heard for most of the day. Roads and basic service providers in the city remained closed- the source added. There is no transportation service – especially in the afternoon.

The new development in the city seems to be a reaction to the decision from the Federal Council of Ministers – which imposed a six months long state of emergency in the Amhara region – starting Friday August 4.

A fano member who spoke to Anchor Media on Saturday said FANO attacked a Federal Police position near Tis Abay. From the report, about 40 members of the Federal police were posted near the power station. Ten of them are said to have been killed in the ensuing exchange of fire. Causality of the part of Fano is unspecified.

The same informant told Anchor Media that fano forces are in control of five entrances to Bahir Dar – seat of the Amhara regional state.

Other local media outlets in Ethiopia said there were exchanges of gunfire in the Gondar and Shewa Robit area.

The Ethiopian government did not release details of its recent deployment of defense forces in the region and its results.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ethiopian government accused FANO of making war a “means of livelihood,” and of lacking interest in peace.

He also claimed that efforts to steer “these forces” to a peaceful path failed.

The narrative from the Amhara region is different. It is evident that FANO has emerged as a popular movement in the region.

Unceasing attacks on the Amhara and plots, on the part of Abiy Ahmed’s ruling party, to further weaken the Amhara region which created an existential threat for ethnic Amhara are cited as one of the causes for FANO resistance to disarm.

The Post Pretoria political alliance between the TPLF and Abiy Ahmed force – which appeared to be brokered – or dictated – by the United States and its allice another factor that is alarming people in the Amhara region. It is in these circumstances that FANO appears to rise to the task of defending Amhara and beyond.

