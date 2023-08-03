Amhara regional state president calls for Federal gov’t intervention

borkena

Yilkal Kefale, Amhara regional state president, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asking for federal government intervention in the region. The Ethiopian News Agency, state-owned media, has confirmed the report. However, Amhara regional state media, AMC, has not yet reported about it.

The one-paragraph letter to the Prime Minister in Amharic said ” Security disruption that the Amhara regional state is experiencing is [causing ] serious humanitarian, social and economic affairs, and it has become difficult to control the situation with regular law enforcement. We ask that the FDRE government provide the necessary legal framework and we ask the FDRE government to take necessary measures in accordance with the constitution.”

The letter came just a day after Yilkal Kefale made calls for members of FANO, whom the government is accusing of operating under FANO name when they are not FANO, to resort to dialogue and peaceful means of pursuing their demands.

The Federal government’s communications affairs ministry or the office of the Prime Minister have not yet reacted to the alleged call from Amhara regional state president.

Although the formal request from Yilkal Kefale to the Federal government for intervention in the region came on Thursday, it has been several weeks, if not months, since the Defense Force was deployed to different parts of the region.

Reports from international and local media indicate that the situation in the Amhara region is concerning and there are fears that it could go out of control. The call for peaceful negotiation is getting stronger.

Two days ago, the Defense Force released statement-making claims that the situation in the region is made to appear bigger in the media than it actually is on the ground.

Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to Gondar due to a reported exchange of fire between FANO and government security forces deployed in the region. Ethiopian Airlines Plane that was heading to Lalibela was returned back without landing, according to sources.

FANO was a strong ally of the Ethiopian Defense Force during the two years war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Federal government.

At some point, Amhara regional state and the federal government legitimized FANO to actively take part in the war against the TPLF and arm themselves with weapons they got from battle fronts.

Now, the Abiy Ahmed-led Prosperity party government is attempting to disarm Fano while forging what looks like an alliance with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

According to local media outlets, people in the Amhara region seem to be standing in support of the FANO.

