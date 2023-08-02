Heavy duty truck drivers feeling bitter over unending bribe request of security forces at checkpoints

Image from Made in China site

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Heavy duty truck drivers expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the bribes they have been asked by the security forces at every checkpoint.

The truck drivers disclosed this to Addis Maleda that they are feeling very bitter about the bribe being demanded by the security forces at the checkpoints located at the entrance and exit gates of Addis Ababa.

Following the imposition of time limit regulations for heavy duty tracks to operate and move in to Addis Ababa, the state security forces stop and ask them for money and this has created a problem for the drivers who are heading to the capital before the allowed time expires

A driver who transports milk to Addis Ababa through an entrance commonly known as Gojjam Gate told Addis Maleda that if the milk, which is a perishable product, does not reach the factory quickly, it will get spoiled and become useless. Taking this into account, the drivers have taken permission from the Addis Ababa Traffic Management Agency to move at any time, according to the news source. “Though we are allowed to move with a legal permit, it is impossible for us to pass the gate without greasing the hands of the traffic police and security forces. This happens in particular at the Entoto Checkpoint.” The driver complained.

Meanwhile, sources said that sixty-three people who were travelling from Amhara region to Addis Ababa were kidnapped by Shene militants. Local residents told Addis Maleda that the people were kidnapped by Shene militants on Monday July 31/2023 in an area called Tulu Milki in Kuyu Woreda, North Shewa Zone of Oromia Region.

Head of the Peace and Security Office of Dejen Town, Andargie Zewde, told Addis Maleda that the incident took place on a public transport bus that was heading to Addis Ababa from Bahir-Dar Town carrying 65 passengers. Eyewitnesses in the area told Addis Maleda that the members of the armed group forcefully stopped the bus at around 9:00 p.m. and took hostage 63 people, including the driver and his assistant, apart from a widow and an old man who were weak.

